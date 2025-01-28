Sounds of the Zoo offers a "Kalamazoo Gals" celebration in honor of Irene Stearns Day

Established 3 years ago in honor of the last living woman factory worker who built "Banner" guitars at the Gibson Guitar Factory in Kalamazoo, Irene Stearns Day will be celebrated with a host of musicians and a documentary film teaser from 6 - 10 pm on Wednesday, Jan 29 at Bell's Eccentric Café. John Thomas, author of Kalamazoo Gals and Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert, founder of Sounds of the Zoo, talk about the event with Cara Lieurance.

The event is a fundraiser for for Sounds of the Zoo, which puts on a free music festival of over 50 music acts every September in Kalamazoo. Along with musical entertainment, Wednesday's event features a silent auction, the premiere of the "Kalamazoo Gals" trailer, and a guitar display by Elderly Instruments. Thomas, an avid player and self-described "guitar geek," says he hopes to give others a chance to play his vintage "Banner" Gibson. He also shares an update on Irene Stearns, who turns 103 on Thursday.

The suggested donation is $20. More information at the Bell's Eccentric Café website.