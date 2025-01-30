Pianist Carl Witt offers a "fine meal" of Mozart

"I think of Mozart as a fine meal, prepared with organically grown ingredients, slow-cooked at someone's home, people gathered together, good conversation, a relational way of being and nourishing the body and the mind and the soul," says Carl Witt, a Michigan pianist and composer most often seen in collaboration with or leading other musicians. But for his next concert, Witt has prepared a program of solo Mozart works, whose music he says we need at this moment. He talks to Cara Lieurance about the composer and his music, and the man who cataloged his works and whose name is attached to them as a "Koechel number."

The concert is free and will be held at 4 pm in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College. Witt will repeat the program at 3 pm on Sunday, Feb 9 at the First Presbyterian Church in Three Rivers, MI.