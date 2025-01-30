© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Pianist Carl Witt offers a "fine meal" of Mozart

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 30, 2025 at 1:19 PM EST
The K. 311 sonata in Mozart's handwriting
Classic and Sacrum
The opening manuscript page of Mozart's Sonata K. 311, 1777

"I think of Mozart as a fine meal, prepared with organically grown ingredients, slow-cooked at someone's home, people gathered together, good conversation, a relational way of being and nourishing the body and the mind and the soul," says Carl Witt, a Michigan pianist and composer most often seen in collaboration with or leading other musicians. But for his next concert, Witt has prepared a program of solo Mozart works, whose music he says we need at this moment. He talks to Cara Lieurance about the composer and his music, and the man who cataloged his works and whose name is attached to them as a "Koechel number."

The concert is free and will be held at 4 pm in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College. Witt will repeat the program at 3 pm on Sunday, Feb 9 at the First Presbyterian Church in Three Rivers, MI.

Tags
WMUK Culture Carl WittLet’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance