Gilmore Artist Alexandre Kantorow plays Rachmaninoff and Brahms masterworks tonight

In the last two weeks, 2024 Gilmore Artist Alexandre Kantorow has performed with the Los Angeles Symphony and presented a solo recital at Symphony Hall in Chicago. On Wednesday night, he'll perform Rachmaninoff's Sonata No. 1 in D minor Op 28, and then will join the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra to perform Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 Op. 83. Kantorow joins Cara Lieurance to talk about these epic pieces and the men who composed them.

In the Rachmaninoff, "all three movements use the same themes and play out on each other, so you've got one long organic piece based on very little motives — I love this way of writing," says the pianist. As for the Brahms: "It's a piece where the piano has such a good balance with the orchestra. It feels part of a huge symphony and at the same time there are lots of little details, moments of intimacy, chamber music and you have your solo. So you've got all the different elements of music in

these 40 minutes."

Kantorow's concert is at 7:30 pm in Chenery Auditorium. Tickets and more information are at the Gilmore Piano Festival website.