Theater preview: Queer Theatre Kalamazoo's "Taproot"

Taproot: A Play on Justice & Judgement tells the story of Food Not Bombs, an anti-organizational group, as they grapple with how to hold a member accountable for abuse while adhering to their core value of consensus. The play unfolds during a meeting where members debate the best course of action, raising questions about transformative justice and the challenges of balancing principles with real-world situations.

Taproot playwright v.f. thompson, a local transgender woman and former Western Michigan University student, drew from personal experiences with homelessness and non-profit organizations to create the play, says Queer Theatre Kalamazoo artistic director Connar Klock in an interview with Cara Lieurance. Director "C" Heaps notes that "This is the play that speaks truth to a lot of her own experience. And that’s what queer theater is for."

Performances of Taproot are free and open to the public, thanks to a partnership with the Kalamazoo Public Library. The opening performance is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 13, with additional performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m Feb 15-16. The play will be held in the Van Deusen Room on the third floor of the library. More information can be found at queertk.org.

