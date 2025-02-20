Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Baroque violinist Carrie Krause joins Battle Creek Symphony for a candlelight concert
At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 22 at the Pennfield Fine Arts Center, baroque violinist Carrie Krause will join the Battle Creek Symphony for a program called “Vivaldi by Candlelight.” Music director Anne Harrigan spoke to Cara Lieurance to talk about the occasion.
For tickets and further details, visit the Battle Creek Symphony website.