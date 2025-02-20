© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Baroque violinist Carrie Krause joins Battle Creek Symphony for a candlelight concert

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 20, 2025 at 10:19 PM EST
Violinist Carrie Kraus
Heather McIntosh
Violinist Carrie Kraus

At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 22 at the Pennfield Fine Arts Center, baroque violinist Carrie Krause will join the Battle Creek Symphony for a program called “Vivaldi by Candlelight.” Music director Anne Harrigan spoke to Cara Lieurance to talk about the occasion.

For tickets and further details, visit the Battle Creek Symphony website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItAnne HarriganBattle Creek Symphony
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance