Kalamazoo Concert Band adds a dance floor for “A World of Dance”

"We're thrilled to have Lachan and her company join us. It's really going to be dazzling," says Kalamazoo Concert Band music director Tom Evans in a conversation with Cara Lieurance and Lachan Niedbala, founder of Movement Reservoir Dance Company.

Niedbala established her company in 2022 after graduating from Hope College and moving to Kalamazoo. "I was taking classes out this way and I was itching to choreograph," she explains. The company, currently comprised of eight dancers including Niedbala herself.

"A World of Dance" will take place on Saturday, Feb 22 at 7:30 PM at Chenery Auditorium. Admission is free. More information is at the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.

