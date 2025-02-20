© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Concert Band adds a dance floor for “A World of Dance”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 20, 2025 at 8:27 PM EST
Tom Evans and Lachan Niedbala
Cara Lieurance
Tom Evans and Lachan Niedbala

"We're thrilled to have Lachan and her company join us. It's really going to be dazzling," says Kalamazoo Concert Band music director Tom Evans in a conversation with Cara Lieurance and Lachan Niedbala, founder of Movement Reservoir Dance Company.

Niedbala established her company in 2022 after graduating from Hope College and moving to Kalamazoo. "I was taking classes out this way and I was itching to choreograph," she explains. The company, currently comprised of eight dancers including Niedbala herself.

"A World of Dance" will take place on Saturday, Feb 22 at 7:30 PM at Chenery Auditorium. Admission is free. More information is at the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKalamazoo Concert Band
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance