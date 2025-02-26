RADFest returns for 16th year in downtown Kalamazoo

The 16th annual Regional Alternative Dance Festival, or RADFest, returns Feb 27 through Mar 2 in downtown Kalamazoo, attracting professional modern dancers from 12 states and 3 countries to perform, network, attend workshops and draw inspiration from the community. Cara Lieurance was joined by Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers executive director Kate Yancho, RADFest curator Jennifer Glaws, technician Sam Snow and WMU dance professor Kelsey Paschich. "The events take place all downtown, many of which take place in the Epic Center. And the professional performances will take place in the newly renamed Cori Terry Theater, formerly known as the Wellspring Theater,” says Yancho.

It’s Jennifer Glaws’ first year as festival curator. "My first ambition as curator was asking the community, asking the steering committee, asking the team and participants what they loved about the festival, what the festival meant for them," says Glaws.

Paschich sees RADFest as a way to connect young college-age dancers to their futures. "I'm very passionate about building bridges into our surrounding community for our dancers… finding professional experiences for them to not just take classes but connect with artists.”

Technical director Sam Snow detailed the intricate work behind the scenes, including writing light cues for dozens of pieces that will be performed over the weekend. Snow also discussed the recent upgrades to the Cori Terry Theatre’s sound and lighting systems.

Tickets for RADFest events can be purchased at the RADFest website with various pricing options and discounts available. "We want to make sure everybody who wants to be in a seat can be in a seat," said Yancho.