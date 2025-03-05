Kalamazoo musicians present two nights of classical music in “A Queer Crescendo”

The classical music community in Kalamazoo includes a creative contingent of queer composers and performers, and one of its brightest stars is Syd West, an operatic tenor who recently graduated from Western Michigan University. Queer Theatre Kalamazoo artistic director Connar Klock says West was their first choice to organize a night of music for the 2024-25 season. "I really, really leaned in on what Queer Theatre does, why it exists, who we exist for, and was like, well, how many composers, just like playwrights, are having their works gate-kept?” Klock and West put together a roster of artists and works to present on two consecutive nights at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, at Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College. Klock and West preview the event with Cara Lieurance.

The same program will be performed both nights, and will feature music by seven composers: Jadie Reeves, Brendan McMullin, Samn Johnson, Josephine Ryan, Alex Stuive, Phina, Isaac James, and Emma Vivian Peterman. The newly-formed Queer Chorus of Kalamazoo is in the mix, along with a string quartet and multiple pianists.

Tickets are “pay-your-own-price,” as are all tickets for Queer Theatre Kalamazoo events. For more information, visit the Queer Theatre Kalamazoo website.

