Rutter's jubilant 'Gloria' offered at downtown church on Palm Sunday

A special performance of John Rutter’s Gloria is the centerpiece of the Apr 13 Palm Sunday service at First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo. FCC music director Maxwell Trombley and organist Kory Heitzig join Cara Lieurance to delve into the history, preparation, and significance of this beloved work.

John Rutter is widely recognized as a major contributor to "the sound of Christmas" due to his numerous carol arrangements. The Gloria is one of his large-scale choral works that include a Requiem, Magnificat, and the Gloria, says Trombley. The recently knighted composer, who founded the renowned Cambridge Singers, will turn 80 in Sep 2025.

Heitzig says the church’s cathedral is a perfect match for Rutter’s music. “It’s very fortunate here in Kalamazoo at First Congregational to have an English Gothic space with a beautiful acoustic setting and a pipe organ that is designed in an English manner.”

Trombley explains that the complete three-movement work will be performed uninterrupted in the middle of the 60-min service, so the music can take center stage. Eight brass players, along with timpani and other percussion, will be added to the church's Chancel Choir, with soloists drawn from the choir’s professional section leaders and choral scholars. The Gloria will feature around 30 performers in total.

A reception will follow the service/performance. Further details can be found on the First Congregational Church Facebook page.