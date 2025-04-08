Special guest Viet Cuong to join the WMU Spring Conference on Wind & Percussion Music

Re(New)al is a work for percussion quartet and symphonic band that combines choreography and extraordinary sounds (crystal glass, compressed air) with fascinating music. It’s a popular piece by the 34 year-old composer Viet Cuong, who will spend Thursday, Apr 10 at Western Michigan University’s Miller Auditorium helping to prepare his music for performance in a concert at 7:30 pm. The event features the Viet Cuong All-Star Band (over 100 high school musicians from around the state) and the WMU Wind Symphony.

Cara Lieurance speaks with WMU associate director of bands Dr. Trey Harris about the ways the public can enjoy the conference, what the students take away from the experience, and about Cuong’s creative compositional styles. Cuong joins them via Zoom to talk about his life as a composer.

More information is available at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.