Kelly Green Trio to appear on the Jazz In The Crawlspace Series

Audiences in Kalamazoo will have special access to new music by jazz singer and pianist Kelly Green, who, along with bassist Luca Soul Rosenfeld and drummer Evan Hyde, performs at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Apr 17 at the Crawlspace Theatre in downtown Kalamazoo. Green, along with Western Michigan University jazz piano professor Matthew Fries, joins Cara Lieurance to talk about her unfettered pursuit of piano and singing as a child, with songwriting and record production not far behind.

They feature two songs from the 2024 album Seems, and another single from the upcoming album Corner of My Dreams. The single "Let Me In" will be released at midnight on Apr 17.

More information on the concert is at the KzooJazz website.