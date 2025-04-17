© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kelly Green Trio to appear on the Jazz In The Crawlspace Series

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 17, 2025 at 6:17 PM EDT
The Kelly Green Trio
Chris Drukker
The Kelly Green Trio

Audiences in Kalamazoo will have special access to new music by jazz singer and pianist Kelly Green, who, along with bassist Luca Soul Rosenfeld and drummer Evan Hyde, performs at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Apr 17 at the Crawlspace Theatre in downtown Kalamazoo. Green, along with Western Michigan University jazz piano professor Matthew Fries, joins Cara Lieurance to talk about her unfettered pursuit of piano and singing as a child, with songwriting and record production not far behind.

They feature two songs from the 2024 album Seems, and another single from the upcoming album Corner of My Dreams. The single "Let Me In" will be released at midnight on Apr 17.

More information on the concert is at the KzooJazz website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance