Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Album release: "Asphalt" by Jon Moody

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 8, 2025 at 6:36 PM EDT
Cover art for the album
Savannah Draper
Cover art for the album
Jon Moody (center) and band at La Luna Recording and Sound
Savannah Draper
Jon Moody (center) and band at La Luna Recording and Sound

Jon Moody's new album is "a love letter to the 70s music I actually started listening to in high school, like Return to Forever, Stanley Clark, Weather Report, Bob James, a lot of the really traditional jazz fusion that they played in stadiums". As they listen to four new tracks — "Boxcars," "Cerritos & Flan?," "Midnight in a New Millennium" and "Slaughterhouse" — the prolific bassist/composer tells Cara Lieurance about the stories and inspiration behind his latest release, Asphalt. To put his material on record, Moody says he assembled a group of "monster" musicians, all good friends, including the jazz pianist who gave him his first jazz gig as a high schooler: Arlene McDaniel. The 70's jazz fusion-inspired instrumentals were recorded in live band sessions at La Luna Recording and Sound.

An album release show is set for 7 pm on Friday, May 9 at the Dormouse Theatre in Kalamazoo. More information on the album and the concert is at Jon Moody's website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
