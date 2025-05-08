Album release: "Asphalt" by Jon Moody

Savannah Draper Jon Moody (center) and band at La Luna Recording and Sound

Jon Moody's new album is "a love letter to the 70s music I actually started listening to in high school, like Return to Forever, Stanley Clark, Weather Report, Bob James, a lot of the really traditional jazz fusion that they played in stadiums". As they listen to four new tracks — "Boxcars," "Cerritos & Flan?," "Midnight in a New Millennium" and "Slaughterhouse" — the prolific bassist/composer tells Cara Lieurance about the stories and inspiration behind his latest release, Asphalt. To put his material on record, Moody says he assembled a group of "monster" musicians, all good friends, including the jazz pianist who gave him his first jazz gig as a high schooler: Arlene McDaniel. The 70's jazz fusion-inspired instrumentals were recorded in live band sessions at La Luna Recording and Sound.

An album release show is set for 7 pm on Friday, May 9 at the Dormouse Theatre in Kalamazoo. More information on the album and the concert is at Jon Moody's website.