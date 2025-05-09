"A Prayer of Jane Austen" will be premiered by choral ensemble Celebris

At 7 pm on Saturday, May 10, the choral ensemble Celebris, founded and directed by Joel Snyder, will present its annual spring concert at Bethany Reformed Church in Kalamazoo. The event will feature the world premiere of A Prayer of Jane Austen, a newly composed 20-minute work based on a devotional prayer attributed to the beloved author of Pride and Prejudice. The concert is free, with donations accepted.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Snyder described the new piece as a collaboration with composer-in-residence Jane Kozhevnikova. "I found a prayer that has been attributed to Jane Austen, used in her family's devotional life," he explains. "The text really struck me because it focuses on kindness, grace, and love — core themes in her writing."

Kozhevnikova, who is currently pursuing her PhD in composition at the University of Florida, reflects on the duo’s creative process. "A lot of times, I create the harmony that would match the melody, but sometimes I adjust the melody to fit the harmony I find," she says, describing their weekly Zoom meetings where they refine ideas.

The concert will also include two other premieres, including the winning composition in Celebris' 4th annual composition competition.

More information is available at the Celebris website.

