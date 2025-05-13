Top medalist of the weekend will premiere new Stulberg "Legacy" concerto in 2026

The Stulberg International String Competition holds its 50th anniversary event this weekend, drawing 12 of the world’s top young string players. They will be evaluated in semifinals and a finals concert by adjudicators violinist Rachel Barton Pine, cellist Li-Wei Qin, and composer Lucas Richman. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, executive director Megan Yankee and composer Lucas Richman go over the highlights.

Each semi-finalist will perform a movement from Richman’s newly commissioned piece, Concerto for [Instrument] – "Legacy," specially composed for the competition. Yankee explains that the commission "honors the legacy of Julius and Esther Stulberg and their impact on young musicians.” Richman spent time learning about Julius and Esther from their children as he worked on the piece. He crafted a concerto for all four string instruments as prospective soloists, a unique approach that required him to adapt the music for the distinct ranges and characters of violin, viola, cello, and bass.

The weekend kicks off with free master classes on Friday, followed by semi-final performances on Saturday morning. The top six competitors will advance to the finals that evening at Western Michigan University’s Dalton Center. Tickets are available online at the Stulberg competition website and at the door.

The winner will premiere the full concerto with the Kalamazoo Symphony in March 2026, capping a remarkable season for this historic competition.

