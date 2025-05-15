Steve Nelson, preferred vibes player of jazz greats, makes rare appearance in Kalamazoo

Kalamazooans have a opportunity to hear world-class vibraphonist Steve Nelson tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Crawlspace Theatre in downtown Kalamazoo. Joining Nelson on stage will be Western Michigan University faculty members Keith Hall on drums and Matthew Fries on piano, as part of a concert series made possible by a grant from the John Stites Jazz Awards.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Nelson, known for his work with jazz luminaries like Mulgrew Miller, Dave Holland, and George Shearing, reflected on last night’s show in Ann Arbor, describing the experience as “a ball” and praising his collaborators, saying, “When you have musicians who have the experience that all the guys have... it makes it a lot easier because you have a common kind of center that you can work from.”

“I've been such a Steve Nelson fan for as long as I can remember,” says Matthew Fries, noting how formative Nelson’s playing was during his early jazz education. “To be on stage with that sound happening around me, I was just like, ‘Okay, now I've got some really big shoes to fill.’”

Drummer Keith Hall also expressed his admiration. “Steve just... he plays all these incredible lines, and then he'll leave some space... it was a lesson for me,” Hall said, noting the relaxed yet intense energy Nelson brings to the stage.

For those planning to attend, tickets can still be purchased at the door or in advance at kzoojazz.com.

As for Nelson, he has one simple message for tonight’s audience: “Just come and hear the music. We never know exactly what we're going to do up there, but the quality of the music will be on a high level. I can guarantee you that.”