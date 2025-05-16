Curly maple mandolins & more in Encore this month

Cara Lieurance talks with editor Marie Lee about the new stories in the May edition of Encore Magazine, including a profile on high-end instrument builders Northfield Mandolins in Marshall, MI, and a profile of the executive director of the Kalamazoo Climate Crisis Coalition, Jenny Dozema. Lee also highlights articles on pruning shrubs and trees and the growth of the Can-Do Kitchen, now featuring entrepreneurs of all stripes and renamed Can-Do Kalamazoo.