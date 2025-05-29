© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Philharmonia bridges Kalamazoo College’s past and present with “Copland at K”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:13 PM EDT
Kaethe Durham, Philip Rugels and Andrew Koehler
Cara Lieurance
Kaethe Durham, Philip Rugel and Andrew Koehler

The Kalamazoo Philharmonia’s concert at 7:30 pm on Saturday, May 31 honors a unique anniversary suggested to music director Andrew Koehler by KPhil founder Barry Ross. “Copland at K” remembers an occassion when Aaron Copland’s visited Kalamazoo College to receive an honorary degree 60 years ago. Hosted at the Light Fine Arts Building, the concert promises a blend of Copland’s music and contemporary American voices, including the world premiere of a new bassoon concertino by Michigan composer Philip Rugel.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Koehler says that Larry Smith, a faculty member at the time of Copland’s visit “gave me a few little anecdotes that I’ve recreated in the program notes—about Copland’s warm, unpretentious personality,” adding, “It just felt so richly connected to something that often feels abstract to us—this history, these composers that we may or may not really understand how they were in person.”

The concert will open with Copland’s Outdoor Overture and close with his well-known ballet suite Billy the Kid. “They were written in the same year, even—1938,” Koehler notes. In between are pieces written by living American composers, including
the world premiere of Philip Rugel’s Concertino for Bassoon and Chamber Orchestra.

A Kalamazoo resident, Rugel reflects on his roots: “I grew up in Michigan, in the suburbs of Detroit. I started out writing mostly bassoon duets when I was young—mostly so I wouldn’t have to play my etudes at my lessons,” he jokes. He eventually studied composition at Interlochen and Eastman, developing what Koehler describes as “a really distinctive voice… There is a little bit of this kind of slightly unsettling energy sometimes to Philip’s voice—in the best way—something that really draws you in.”

The concert also includes a humorous neo-Baroque work by composer Viet Cuong called “Extra (Ordinarily) Fancy,” which calls for two oboe soloists to take on roles of very different characters. Oboe Kaethe Durham describes it as "kind of a snarky banter," with Luke Conklin playing "the proper way" and her answering with challenging, "extra fancy" techniques. "We're dueling oboes," she says, "and it's a good-natured banter and really fun because it kind of fits our personalities."

More information is available at philharmonia.kzoo.edu.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance