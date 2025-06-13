Soprano Sarah Shafer and pianist Richard Goode bring a decade of musical partnership to Gilmore summer recital

"The thing with Richard is that you feel so at ease, the way that he plays just invites you to join him," soprano Sarah Shafer explains. "He really is generous in his playing and is able to turn on a dime for whatever is needed in the moment." Shafer is referring to esteemed American pianist Richard Goode, whom she met a decade ago when she auditioned for the Marlboro Music Festival, where he served as one of the artistic directors. The Gilmore will present them in recital at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jun 18 in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Shafer describes the program that features works by Schubert, Gabriel Fauré, and Brahms, showcasing the contrast between German and French art song traditions. The French cycle by Fauré in the program's center, explores love's journey from beginning to end, concluding with "L'hiver a cessé" (Winter is Over), which celebrates the end of separation and the arrival of eternal happiness. As for the Schubert and Brahms, Shafer says, "I've sung so much [German language] lieder now that it almost feels like English to me."

For tickets and more information, visit The Gilmore website.