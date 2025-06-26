Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival will feature musicians from Michigan to Malawi, Jamaica and Ghana

Reggae music, says Zion Lion musician Myra Atkinson, is "a music of... love and positiveness and it's very, very spiritual." She and Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival organizers Jessica Thompson (owner, Bee Joyful Shop) and Kim Guess (owner, The Xperience) join Cara Lieurance to preview the music, food, activities, arts and crafts that will fill the Arcadia Creek Festival Place, Jun 27-28. They hope attendees "really get a sense of the islands and the Caribbean and taste the food," says Guess.

After hoping for years to see the Kalamazoo Island Festival return, they took it upon themselves to produce a successful reboot and rebranding in 2024. The three women talk about how this year's festival will build on last year's strengths, and joke about how hard it was to take a moment to enjoy last year's event.

The weekend's music includes Zion Lion, Atkinson's renowned regional band, featuring her vocal and steel pan skills. Friday night will conclude with T Natty, an "up-and-coming artist, fresh out of Jamaica," says Atkinson. "Beautiful voice. We have been talking almost daily and trying to get him." Other artists include Jamaica's Anthony B, and Mazika Band, which has roots in Malawi.

Early tickets are available here. Tickets at the door will be $10 until 7 pm and $15 after 7 pm.