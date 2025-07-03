© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," at Farmers Alley Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 3, 2025 at 1:48 PM EDT
Rachel Dudt, in rehearsal for Farmers Alley Theatre's "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
Kat Mumma / Farmers Alley Theatre
Rachel Dudt, in rehearsal for Farmers Alley Theatre's "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"

Farmers Alley Theatre moves to the much roomier Kalamazoo College Festival Playhouse to bring its 17th season to a close with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. It stars Rachel Dudt in the title role, portraying King’s transformation from a teenage songwriter in Brooklyn to the huge success of her solo album, Tapestry. “I feel honored to be able to tell her story,” says Dudt. “Her perseverance and eternal optimism are so inspiring… she always found the joy and the love in everything.”

Director Kathy Mulay adds that the story goes far beyond a jukebox musical. “You walk out knowing who Carole King really was,” she says. “It’s a night of hit parades, yes—but the story is very, very moving.”

A strong ensemble cast includes local favorites like Lori Moore, Aija Elise, Michael Morrison, and students from Western Michigan University, alongside national talent, including Brandon Ruiter. Moore plays King’s wisecracking mother, Jeannie. Koch calls the group “an incredibly kind and supportive company,” and says the larger Festival Playhouse stage is perfect for the show's big sound and energy.

Dudt, who previously auditioned for the Broadway tour, says she finally gets to inhabit the role fully. “I’ve prepared it for years, but now I get to live in it,” she says. “It’s a lot to carry—but such a joy.”

Beautiful runs through July 20, with potential extensions. Tickets and full cast information are available at farmersalleytheatre.com.
Tags
WMUK Culture Farmers Alley Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance