Theater preview: "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," at Farmers Alley Theatre

Farmers Alley Theatre moves to the much roomier Kalamazoo College Festival Playhouse to bring its 17th season to a close with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. It stars Rachel Dudt in the title role, portraying King’s transformation from a teenage songwriter in Brooklyn to the huge success of her solo album, Tapestry. “I feel honored to be able to tell her story,” says Dudt. “Her perseverance and eternal optimism are so inspiring… she always found the joy and the love in everything.”

Director Kathy Mulay adds that the story goes far beyond a jukebox musical. “You walk out knowing who Carole King really was,” she says. “It’s a night of hit parades, yes—but the story is very, very moving.”

A strong ensemble cast includes local favorites like Lori Moore, Aija Elise, Michael Morrison, and students from Western Michigan University, alongside national talent, including Brandon Ruiter. Moore plays King’s wisecracking mother, Jeannie. Koch calls the group “an incredibly kind and supportive company,” and says the larger Festival Playhouse stage is perfect for the show's big sound and energy.

Dudt, who previously auditioned for the Broadway tour, says she finally gets to inhabit the role fully. “I’ve prepared it for years, but now I get to live in it,” she says. “It’s a lot to carry—but such a joy.”

Beautiful runs through July 20, with potential extensions. Tickets and full cast information are available at farmersalleytheatre.com.

