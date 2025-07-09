Black Arts Festival returns to Bronson Park with music, dance, art, and community

Hosted by the Black Arts and Cultural Center (BACC), the 39th year of the Black Arts Festival features two days of events—beginning with a special Youth Day on Friday, Jul 11at Rockwell Park and culminating in the main festival on Saturday, Jul 12 at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo.

Cara Lieurance Aaron Dickason, Black Arts & Cultural Center associate

Aaron Dickason, program assistant at BACC, is helping lead the effort. He speaks with Cara Lieurance about the highlights of the weekend. “It’s kind of a year-round planning process to just make these two days work out,” says Dickason, who recently graduated from Michigan State University and is a Kalamazoo native. “It’s a place where the community can come out. Everyone can come, engage, kids can play… It’s a great place for community.”

Youth Day kicks off Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at Rockwell Park, featuring family-friendly vendors, youth-focused organizations, and activity booths. “We’ll have informational vendors set up there to go over their programs throughout the year that are designed for youth,” says Dickason.

The main event happens Saturday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bronson Park, with dozens of vendors, live performances, a mobile art gallery, and food offerings ranging from barbecue to shaved ice.

Music fills the park throughout the day with performances by Ed Genesis, a Myron Cobbs-led choir, and headliners Denise Davis & the Motor City Sensations, bringing high-energy Motown soul from Detroit. “That should be amazing,” Dickason says.

Dance teams like Suicide Squad and MDS will add to the festival energy; local artists and photographers are set to display and sell their work through BACC’s mobile art gallery. Festival hosts include the popular artists DJ Chuck and DC Lavender, who will provide emcee duties for the live performances.

Admission is free, and all are welcome. More details are available at blackartskalamazoo.org.

“This is my first festival working with BACC,” says Dickason, who is also launching a wellness business, Cryo Mobile Recovery. “But I’ve been going since I was a kid. It’s a blessing to now be part of it, giving back to Kalamazoo.”

