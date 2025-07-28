Public concerts every night during New York Voices Vocal Jazz Camp

"All ages. Anybody. Anywhere, no audition. Everyone's welcome," says Peter Eldridge about the New York Voices Vocal Jazz Camp, now in its 17th year. It takes place Jul 28 - Aug 3 at Western Michigan University, drawing students from as far away as South Africa and Germany.

The New York Voices' 37-year history in vocal jazz is a remarkable one inspired by finding new ground. "Our initial mission was to kind of bridge the gap between instrumental and vocal jazz," Eldridge explains. "So the sounds that are in our brains are kind of like the front line of a big band." Kim Nazarian emphasizes their "pledged authenticity for the music," striving to bring the composer's vision to life, whether it's historical, instrumental, or cultural.

At camp, "ultimately all of us are really trying to help students find their voice, find their sound so that they can then be comfortable in sharing their music," says Nazarian. Many campers return year after year, drawn by the ever-changing curriculum and supportive environment.

The week kicks off tonight, Monday, July 28, at 7:30 PM, with a free concert in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Gold Company, guest faculty Rosana Eckert, Greg Jasperse, members of the Western Jazz Collective, and the New York Voices will each perform short sets.

From Tuesday through Friday, free concerts will begin at 8:00 PM and feature camper spotlights, showcasing solo performances by the camp's participants, followed by a solo set by a member of the New York Voices.

The week culminates on Saturday, August 2, with two concerts. The first, at 4:00 PM, is free to the public and features performances by all the camp ensembles, including the "all camp piece" written annually by Greg Jasperse for the entire 84-person choir – the biggest group yet.

The final event of the week is the ticketed New York Voices concert at 8:00 PM, also in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors and can be purchased through the School of Music events page or at the door.

An interview summary was generated by Claude AI and edited by the author.

