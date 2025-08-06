Young RAWK leaders to stage annual all-ages block party

Read and Write Kalamazoo (RAWK) offers a variety of programs year-round to engage young people in the creative side of writing. The event coming up Thursday, Aug 7 is a special celebration organized by RAWK’s Youth Advisory Council. Cara Lieurance talks to council members Masha Canfield and Jahleel Fisher and executive director Dr. Kandace Lavender about the annual RAWK Reads Block Party.

The party begins at 5:30 pm in an open space at Vine and S. Westnedge, where youth, families and community members will gather for food, games, giveaways and live performances. The new Summer Anthology 2025, a compilation of new writing by RAWK members, will be available.

For more information, visit the RAWK website.