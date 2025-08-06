© 2025 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Young RAWK leaders to stage annual all-ages block party

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:13 PM EDT
Dr. Kandace Lavender, Jahleel Fisher and Masha Canfield
A conversation with Dr. Kandace Lavender, Jahleel Fisher and Masha Canfield
Dr. Kandace Lavender, Jahleel Fisher and Masha Canfield

Read and Write Kalamazoo (RAWK) offers a variety of programs year-round to engage young people in the creative side of writing. The event coming up Thursday, Aug 7 is a special celebration organized by RAWK’s Youth Advisory Council. Cara Lieurance talks to council members Masha Canfield and Jahleel Fisher and executive director Dr. Kandace Lavender about the annual RAWK Reads Block Party.

The party begins at 5:30 pm in an open space at Vine and S. Westnedge, where youth, families and community members will gather for food, games, giveaways and live performances. The new Summer Anthology 2025, a compilation of new writing by RAWK members, will be available.

For more information, visit the RAWK website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
