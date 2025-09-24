Ohio State violist returns to WMU for Hindemith recital

Dr. Juliet White-Smith, professor of viola at Ohio State University, returns to Western Michigan University Sep 24 for a concert featuring the works German-American composer Paul Hindemith. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Dalton Center Recital Hall as part of the Bullock Concert Series.

White-Smith began her academic career at WMU in 1987 as a sabbatical replacement. "I was very fortunate to get a wonderful position here," she tells Cara Lieurance. The concert series honors Don Bullock, former School of Music director who hired her. "He was absolutely wonderful. He was generous and kind and a wonderful leader," she recalls.

The evening centers on two major chamber works showcasing the viola by Hindemith. White-Smith describes the Sonata, Op 11, as showcasing "the evolution of him as a composer, him finding, paying homage to his heritage, and then finding his voice."

Hindemith holds special significance for violists. White-Smith identifies him as one of "three turn-of-the-20th century viola heroes who helped make the viola as a solo instrument," alongside William Primrose and Lionel Tertis.

The program also features works by two Hindemith students, including African American composer Ulysses Kay's Sonatina, reflecting White-Smith's commitment to programming underrepresented composers.

WMU faculty pianist Yu-Lien The and saxophonist Henning Schroeder join White-Smith for Hindemith's Opus 47 trio, originally written for piano, viola, and the rare heckelphone instrument.

Tickets are available at the door or through the WMU School of Music website.

This interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.