The never-boring Tak Ensemble comes to WMU

Tak Ensemble performs tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University as part of the Bullock Series. The New York-based group features an unusual instrumentation of flute, clarinet, violin, percussion, and soprano voice.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, flutist Laura Cox traces the ensemble's origins to friendships formed during graduate studies at the Manhattan School of Music. "It is what it is because we were friends,” Cox explains.

Vocalist Charlotte Mundy's role varies dramatically across pieces. "Her sensibility towards chamber music and what it means for a vocalist to be participating in chamber music is so finely tuned," Cox says. Tonight's program includes works where Mundy sings lyrics, speaks text, or functions "purely as an instrument like the rest of us."

The program features six pieces, including "For Jamie Branch" by Tyshawn Sorey, written in memory of the trumpeter who died in August 2022. Cox also highlights "Mouthpiece 28" by Erin Gee and "Root and Vane" by Eric Wubbels, part of a decade-long collaborative project called "Interbeing."

Beyond tonight's performance, Tak holds reading workshops with composition students. "It's such a privilege to be able to share these works with everybody tonight," Cox notes.

The entirely artist-led ensemble makes all decisions unanimously. Looking ahead, Tak has residencies planned at Northwestern University and Bowling Green State University, and releases a new album March 6.

Cox encourages audiences to explore recordings on the ensemble's Bandcamp page. "It's really nice to be surprised," she says about encountering new musical challenges. "I'll never be bored again in my life."

