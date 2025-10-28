Greensky Bluegrass to mark exact 25th anniversary in Kalamazoo

Greensky Bluegrass and special guests will perform at 7 pm on Oct 31 in Wings Stadium, followed by a second show, with different guests, the following day on Saturday, Nov 1 at 7 pm. “It’s rare that we get to do anything “exactly” in this business — that’s another story,” laughs Anders Beck, “but the first Greensky Bluegrass show was exactly 25 years ago on Halloween. It was in Kalamazoo.”

The dobro player for the internationally acclaimed bluegrass - jam fusion band spoke with Cara Lieurance about marking this anniversary and the release of XXV, an album that explores their earlier songs. “We wanted to celebrate the catalog of the band,” Beck says. “It’s not like a greatest hits album — because we’re still going […] It almost feels like a family photo album to me. Lindsay Lou, Billy Strings, Sam Bush… people who’ve been involved with Greensky for a long time.” The album’s official release is also Oct 31, when the band marks its 25th anniversary at Wings Stadium.

“Making music with people who have been part of the story has been really fun for this project,” says Beck, acknowledging that bringing these songs together has also come with the realization of the band’s influence on bluegrass itself.

Hear three new tracks in the interview: "In Control," "Lose My Way," and "Can't Stop Now."