Flute orchestra will give unity-themed concert in Kalamazoo

The West Michigan Flute Association presents a rare concert experience Saturday at 7 p.m. at Westwood United Methodist Church in Kalamazoo, marking the ensemble's first performance in the city.

Under the direction of Martha Matthews, who also leads the Kalamazoo Ringers, the concert features the West Michigan Flute Orchestra alongside break-out groups the Great Lakes Flutes and the newly formed West Michigan Flute Quartet. The evening's theme of "Unity" celebrates the diverse group of players traveling from places around West Michigan including Holland and Grand Rapids.

"It is a sound like you don't hear anywhere else," Matthews says, noting that flute orchestras remain relatively rare nationwide. The ensemble showcases the entire flute family, from piccolos to massive contrabass flutes that require players to stand on boxes to reach the keys. The association owns several bass and three contrabass flutes, instruments so expensive they're assigned to individual players each semester.

The program offers striking variety, featuring both original flute compositions and transcriptions. A highlight includes back-to-back "dream" pieces: a contemporary work with extended techniques and beatboxing elements called "I Dreamt a Dream," followed by the beloved song from Les Misérables. Great Lakes Flutes premieres Daniel Coito's "Rio," originally written for symphony orchestra.

Chris Griffiths, a member who joined in 1999, emphasizes the concert's uniqueness. "No one ever has the opportunity to hear a full flute orchestra," she explains, encouraging community members to experience this "heavenly" sound for the first time.

No tickets are required for this concert. Free will donations will be gladly accepted.

