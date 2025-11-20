© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Farmers Alley Theatre presents holiday comedy "A Very Kalamazoo Christmas"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:49 PM EST
A scene from "A Very Kalamazoo Christmas"
BECKY KLOSE
A scene from "A Very Kalamazoo Christmas"

Farmer's Alley Theatre is bringing holiday cheer to Kalamazoo with its latest production, A Very Kalamazoo Christmas, a warm-hearted farce that parodies Hallmark Christmas movies and sprinkles in local flavor. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance that included actor Emma Brock and Farmers Alley's managing artistic director Jeremy Koch, director Kevin Theis describes it as packed with "every single Christmas gag there is," featuring falling snow, Christmas trees, and rekindled romances.

What makes this production unique is its customization for local audiences, adding touchstones like local sports teams, colleges, politicians, and street names. You might even see cameos by prominent Kalamazooans.

Emma Brock says the four-person cast creates theatrical chaos with her and actor Joe Dempsey playing multiple townspeople characters while frantically changing costumes and wigs backstage. Brock, who previously appeared in "The Office: A Musical Parody" off-Broadway and on tour, says the show runs non-stop without intermission. "Once that show starts we do not stop!"

Jeremy Koch adds that the show is nearly sold out, with performances extended through December 14th. The production follows the theater's successful season opener, "Come From Away," which became the fastest-selling show in the theater's 18-season history.

For tickets and more information, visit the Farmers Alley Theatre website.

This interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance