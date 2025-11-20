Farmers Alley Theatre presents holiday comedy "A Very Kalamazoo Christmas"

Farmer's Alley Theatre is bringing holiday cheer to Kalamazoo with its latest production, A Very Kalamazoo Christmas, a warm-hearted farce that parodies Hallmark Christmas movies and sprinkles in local flavor. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance that included actor Emma Brock and Farmers Alley's managing artistic director Jeremy Koch, director Kevin Theis describes it as packed with "every single Christmas gag there is," featuring falling snow, Christmas trees, and rekindled romances.

What makes this production unique is its customization for local audiences, adding touchstones like local sports teams, colleges, politicians, and street names. You might even see cameos by prominent Kalamazooans.

Emma Brock says the four-person cast creates theatrical chaos with her and actor Joe Dempsey playing multiple townspeople characters while frantically changing costumes and wigs backstage. Brock, who previously appeared in "The Office: A Musical Parody" off-Broadway and on tour, says the show runs non-stop without intermission. "Once that show starts we do not stop!"

Jeremy Koch adds that the show is nearly sold out, with performances extended through December 14th. The production follows the theater's successful season opener, "Come From Away," which became the fastest-selling show in the theater's 18-season history.

For tickets and more information, visit the Farmers Alley Theatre website.

This interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.