Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

'Early American Holiday' brings a New World twist to seasonal concerts

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:40 PM EST
Early Music Michigan playing medieval music at St. Augustine Cathedral
Early Music Michigan
Early Music Michigan playing medieval music at St. Augustine Cathedral

Early Music Michigan continues its season with "An Early American Holiday" on Saturday, December 6 at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church. As director Luke Conklin tells Cara Lieurance, he's designed a program that draws on the traditions of New Spain (Mexico), New France (Canada), and New England.

The program includes a villancico by Spanish composer José de Cáseda, discovered in a Mexican convent library in Puebla. The piece features unusual instruments including a cornetto— which Conklin affectionately describes as having "the worst elements of a very high pitched trumpet and a very large recorder"—and a dulcian, a Renaissance-era bassoon. Both rare instruments, he says, are capable of producing fascinating, compelling sounds. "There's a famous quote that says [the cornetto] sounds like a beam of light through the shadows of a cathedral," he says.

The group has also prepared works from the tradition of shape note singing, a living American tradition that began around 1800. It's alive and well today, Conklin says — Kalamazooans have the option to attend shape-note singing gatherings at least three times a month. Music of one of the first choral composers of the United States, William Billings, will be featured.

The concert operates on a pay-what-you-will basis to ensure accessibility. "We didn't want anyone to miss out on concerts because of ticket prices," he says. Tickets are pay-what-you-will and available at the Early Music Michigan website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
