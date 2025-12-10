Local playwright's "Merry, Queer and Bright" debuts at Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

Queer Theater Kalamazoo debuts the new play "Merry, Queer and Bright" December 19-21 at the Epic Center's Judy K. Jolliff Theater, offering what artistic director Connar Klock describes as a joyful alternative to traditional holiday programming, in a conversation with Cara Lieurance and playwright Brooke Lindley.

Lindley calls it as "Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Hallmark," following two characters whose journey from Los Angeles to Kalamazoo. "I wanted it to be joyful and happy," she says. The Cassopolis native previously wrote "Bicycle," a more serious work exploring biracial and bisexual identities. "Merry, Queer and Bright" is intentionally family-friendly and celebratory, according to Lindley.

Klock, who directs the production, schedules the performances close to Christmas deliberately. "So many people don't get to spend the holidays with their families," they note. "Having it be the exact week before Christmas is our way of providing an offering."

The production features Sarah Ault and Kelly Newell as romantic leads, with an ensemble cast playing various characters the travelers encounter. Sunday's performance includes a silent auction supporting Queer Theater, featuring goods from local businesses and artisans.

This production launches Queer Theater's season of plays written exclusively by women, responding to national statistics showing declining production of women playwrights' works. The season continues with "The Lysistrata Project" by Sarah Ault and concludes with "Dr. Voynich and Her Children" by Leanna Keys.

Performances run at 7:30 p.m. December 19-20 and 2 p.m. December 21. Tickets are name-your-price, ensuring accessibility for all families. Details available at queertk.org.

