Pulitzer Prize-winning “Primary Trust” comes to Farmers Alley Theatre

"Sometimes putting on both your shoes is a victory," says director Jerry Dixon of Primary Trust, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play opening January 22 at Farmers Alley Theatre. Cara Lieurance speaks with Dixon, actor DeVaughn Loman and Farmers Alley Theatre executive director Rob Weiner about the regional premiere of an exciting new play.

Kat Mumma A scene from “Primary Trust”

The play, written by Eboni Booth and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, tells the story of Kenneth, a man in his mid-30s living a repetitive life—working at a bookstore, visiting his favorite happy hour, and then repeating the cycle. When this routine gets disrupted, Kenneth must step outside his comfort zone and discover what lies beyond his carefully constructed world.

Executive Director Rob Weiner explains that the theater consciously seeks contemporary voices and new premieres for its January slot. The 90-minute play with no intermission has already sold approximately 90% of its seats, with additional performances added for January 24 and 31.

Director Jerry Dixon, a Kalamazoo native who built his career in New York, praises Booth's writing for capturing "the rhythm of the human spirit." He emphasizes the play's focus on small wins rather than grand transformations, calling them "fragile victories" that encourage audiences to keep moving forward.

Chicago-based actor DeVaughn Loman leads the four-person cast as Kenneth, joined by Byron Glenn Willis, Bianca Washington, and Michael Ray Helms. Loman describes how he goes about building his interpretation: “I speak it right from my gut.”

Tickets are available at farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the box office at 269-343-2727.