With a Winter Blues series and weekly jams, the KVBA keeps blues cooking in Kalamazoo

"AI will never replace what you get at these jams," says Lisa Chilton, board member of the Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association (KVBA). Chilton recently returned from the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, where 200 to 250 bands from around the world competed on Beale Street. She caught up with Cara Lieurance to talk about the Kalamazoo blues scene.

The KVBA supports a weekly blues jam sessions at Shakespeare's Pub, running from 6 to 9 p.m. in the venue's lower level at its new night: Thursdays. The sessions welcome musicians of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned performers, with rotating host bands including BlueBack, Cats in the Hat, Crossroads Blues Band, and the Jim Klein Band.

Newcomers are encouraged to simply approach the musicians and express interest in performing. The host band typically plays for 45 minutes before inviting participants to join. Instruments ranging from guitar and harmonica to saxophone, trumpet, and even professional whistling have appeared at past jams. "I've seen it all," says Chilton.

Beyond the weekly sessions, KVBA is hosting its Winter Blues concert series as a fundraiser for the annual summer blues festival. Two upcoming events at Shakespeare's feature multiple acts: February 15 showcases Chris Canis at 2 p.m. and Detroit Blu at 4 p.m., while March 15 presents the Tonya Martini Band at 2 p.m. and Kalamazoo favorite JR Clark at 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. for both events, with an $8 suggested donation.

The series concludes with a "Spring Fling" on Apr 12, at Dockside Bay View in Richland, known for its signature Bloody Mary concoctions.

The KVBA welcomes volunteers and new board members. Those interested can contact the organization through their Facebook page or website.

