Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra brings Duke Ellington's Africa-inspired works to Kalamazoo

"The music that we play is […] a metaphor for the type of humanity that we hope to exert out in our society and our culture," says Chris Lewis, co-music director for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra's upcoming sold-out performance in Kalamazoo.

The renowned ensemble performs February 1 at Chenery Auditorium, presenting a program focused on Duke Ellington's Africa-inspired compositions. Lewis and fellow saxophonist Alexa Tarantino serve as co-music directors for this tour, selecting repertoire that aligns with Jazz at Lincoln Center's "Mother Africa" season theme.

The concert features works from Ellington's Afro-Bossa album, The Togo Brava Suite—written to thank Togo for honoring him alongside Bach, Beethoven, and Debussy on commemorative stamps—and The Liberian Suite, composed for Liberia's centennial. The music spans from the 1940s to the early 1970s, showcasing Ellington's engagement with African musical traditions.

Lewis, who officially joined the orchestra last February after years as a substitute, emphasizes the ensemble's unique dynamic. With 15 world-class improvisers, individual egos must yield to collective excellence. "You may have your opinion, my value system, you may have yours, we can respectfully disagree about whose value system is more correct and still be able to function," he explains, drawing parallels between musical collaboration and democratic society.

The Kalamazoo appearance is credited largely to Reverend Millard Southern, a local jazz trumpeter and historian whom Lewis calls "overwhelmingly serious with love." Southern, currently writing his dissertation about Wynton Marsalis, was instrumental in bringing the orchestra to West Michigan. Marsalis, who just announced is stepping away from his leadership role after 40 years, will not be present for this concert.

Lewis describes orchestra life as full-time work, with members on the road over 30 weeks annually while maintaining teaching positions at institutions including Juilliard and Northwestern University.

Almost all seats are sold. Remaining tickets are available here.