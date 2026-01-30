Great Lakes Brass gears up for busiest Mardi Gras season yet

"I think this is our busiest carnival, Mardi Gras season yet, and it's exciting," says Fred Beltman, founder of Great Lakes Brass, as the New Orleans-inspired brass band prepares for a month-long tour across Michigan.

The band kicks off its 2026 Mardi Gras season February 6 at The Livery in Benton Harbor, followed by performances throughout the state including Detroit's Old Miami, Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor, and Kalamazoo's Stamped Robin for the venue's 10th anniversary. The schedule culminates on Fat Tuesday, February 17, with simultaneous performances: Great Lakes Brass at a Saugatuck pub crawl fundraiser for Red Horse Center, while a second ensemble, Great Lakes Brass Deux, performs at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Beltman and vocalist Andrew Schrock reflect on memorable 2025 moments, particularly leading an Art Prize parade across Grand Rapids' Blue Bridge with an estimated 600 people following behind. "That was the highlight of the Great Lakes Brass year for me," Schrock says, recalling "this young girl dancing in the middle of a circle around the band and just sort of unadulterated joy."

The band's street performances create unique challenges and opportunities. Schrock carries a wireless speaker in a backpack to project his vocals above the brass instruments, while also serving as a "Grand Marshal" to help organize the second line parades that invite audiences to join the procession.

Great Lakes Brass features core members Josh Keller on trumpet, Jared Selner on tenor saxophone, Scott Dumas on trombone, and a rotating drum section led by Carolyn Kiebel and Dede Alder. The ensemble plans to debut a new original composition, "Love Letter to New Orleans," during this year's Mardi Gras celebration.

Fans can find the complete tour schedule and sign up for email updates at greatlakesbrass.com.

This interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.