© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Talking to Marie Lee, editor of Encore Magazine

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 3, 2026 at 9:29 PM EST
Encore’s Feb 2026 cover detail
Brian K Powers / Encore Magazine
Encore’s Feb 2026 cover detail

Cara Lieurance recently spoke with editor Marie Lee of Encore Magazine to discuss the regional stories covered in the new year.

The February edition features a cover story on Kalamazoo's pickleball phenomenon, revisiting the sport first profiled in 2018. Writer Robert Weir examines how pickleball has evolved beyond recreation into a force for community building and economic development. Kalamazoo now ranks seventh in Michigan for number of players, with four indoor venues and outdoor courts across the region. The average player age has dropped to 35, dispelling notions of it being solely a senior sport.

Local couple Jim and Yvonne Hackenberg have fueled this growth through their nonprofit Pickleball Outreach, helping communities like Delta, Plainwell, and Richland build courts.

January's issue, still available at encorekalamazoo.com, featured the Vine neighborhood's remarkable preservation of community character. The Vine Neighborhood Association, led by Steve Walsh, owns several commercial corridor buildings and strategically recruits businesses like Satellite Records to maintain the area's walkable, hyper-local character.

Other January highlights included profiles of Glow Hall, a new downtown venue founded by Christopher Keener offering pay-what-you-want (up to $20) all-ages shows, and musician Luke Conklin, music director of Early Music Michigan, who performs on historically accurate instruments.

February's issue also examines Sleeping Giant Capital, a firm helping local family businesses develop succession plans to keep ownership local, and profiles Sean Willis, who runs both Willis and Willis Law and a sports agency representing baseball players and coaches.

March will feature the Out of Favor Boys marking their 40th anniversary, plus a story about a locally-authored pizza cookbook.

For more information, visit the Encore Magazine website.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance