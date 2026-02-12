Local concert to benefit Kalamazoo Housing Advocates' Eviction Prevention Fund

On Friday, Feb 13 at 7 p.m., First Congregational Church hosts "Safe Harbor," a benefit concert organized by Arts in Action to support the Preventing Eviction Fund. The eclectic program features performances ranging from Chopin ballades to gospel music, reflecting the diverse community the fund serves.

Michael Zutis, a piano performance graduate student at Western Michigan University, co-founded Arts in Action with Elena Pulliam, drawing on an earlier role model who worked in Michigan, Matthew Hazelwood." The organization has raised thousands of dollars through benefit concerts, including $5,500 for Ukrainian relief.

"Because we have such a wide range of genres and instruments, we hope to appeal to a wider audience," Pulliam explains. The concert features 17-year-old pianist Claire Tong, vocal performances by Pulliam herself, a viola-cello duo, guitarist Mike Savina, and the Gospel Voices of Western Michigan University choir.

The funds support Kalamazoo Housing Advocates' critical work addressing housing instability. LeMae notes that approximately 200 eviction cases move through Kalamazoo's eighth district court weekly, with families often owing $2,000-$3,000 in back rent. The organization collaborates with First Congregational Church's PEP (Preventing Eviction Program) to provide comprehensive financial assistance.

LeMae shares success stories, including a pregnant mother with two children who was sleeping in her car before the organization helped transition her into furnished housing where she remains today.

The concert uses a pay-what-you-will donation model with a suggested $10 contribution. Donations can be made through a QR code on event posters or at the door. More information is available at artsinaction.net.

This interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.