Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Local concert to benefit Kalamazoo Housing Advocates' Eviction Prevention Fund

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:45 PM EST
Logo for Arts in Action depicting two hands holding an arched music clef
artsinaction.net
Logo for Arts in Action, founded by Michael Zutis and Elena Pulliam

On Friday, Feb 13 at 7 p.m., First Congregational Church hosts "Safe Harbor," a benefit concert organized by Arts in Action to support the Preventing Eviction Fund. The eclectic program features performances ranging from Chopin ballades to gospel music, reflecting the diverse community the fund serves.

Michael Zutis, a piano performance graduate student at Western Michigan University, co-founded Arts in Action with Elena Pulliam, drawing on an earlier role model who worked in Michigan, Matthew Hazelwood." The organization has raised thousands of dollars through benefit concerts, including $5,500 for Ukrainian relief.

"Because we have such a wide range of genres and instruments, we hope to appeal to a wider audience," Pulliam explains. The concert features 17-year-old pianist Claire Tong, vocal performances by Pulliam herself, a viola-cello duo, guitarist Mike Savina, and the Gospel Voices of Western Michigan University choir.

The funds support Kalamazoo Housing Advocates' critical work addressing housing instability. LeMae notes that approximately 200 eviction cases move through Kalamazoo's eighth district court weekly, with families often owing $2,000-$3,000 in back rent. The organization collaborates with First Congregational Church's PEP (Preventing Eviction Program) to provide comprehensive financial assistance.

LeMae shares success stories, including a pregnant mother with two children who was sleeping in her car before the organization helped transition her into furnished housing where she remains today.

The concert uses a pay-what-you-will donation model with a suggested $10 contribution. Donations can be made through a QR code on event posters or at the door. More information is available at artsinaction.net.

This interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
