Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Composer's global heritage inspires new flute concerto

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:42 AM EST
Martha Councell-Vargas and Alonso Pirio in the Classical WMUK studio
Cara Lieurance
Martha Councell-Vargas and Alonso Pirio in the Classical WMUK studio

"Do small things with great love" — that wisdom from Martha Councell-Vargas's late father inspired the flutist to commission a new concerto premiering Sunday at Western Michigan University.

The Migration Concerto, composed by Alonso Pirio, receives its world premiere February 15 at 7 p.m. in Miller Auditorium. Councell-Vargas, a WMU professor of flute, performs as soloist with the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra under conductor Bruce Uchimura.

The work emerged from Councell-Vargas's 2020 reflections during the pandemic and following George Floyd's murder. "I was feeling despondent about the state of the world," she says. With student assistance, she secured a Presidential Innovation Professorship in 2022 to discover, commission, record, and perform works by historically underrepresented composers.

After recording Pirio's Sonata for Flute and Piano, Councell-Vargas commissioned him for the concerto. The Los Angeles-based composer, who works in film and video game music, created a deeply personal four-movement work.

Each movement represents a different location tied to Pirio's heritage. The opening movement, Kakamega Forest, evokes Western Kenya where his mother was born, using pizzicato strings and harp to imitate the nyatiti, an eight-stringed lyre. The second movement reflects Northern Virginia, where he was born, incorporating neo-soul harmonies as a nod to the late musician D'Angelo.

The third movement addresses the recent Los Angeles fires — "another reason for migrating is natural disasters," Pirio explains. The final movement, Crossroads, offers redemption through "six minutes of just blistering" virtuosity that Councell-Vargas jokingly regrets requesting.

The concert also features Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade in A Minor, Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol, and Gershwin's An American in Paris. Tickets are $18 general admission, available at wmich.edu/music/events.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
