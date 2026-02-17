© 2026 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU Wind Symphony prepares for spotlight at American Bandmasters Association Convention

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 17, 2026 at 2:45 PM EST
WMU Wind Symphony

"Everything converges at once around the School of Music — there's always something going on, always something exciting," says Dr. Scott Boerma, Director of Bands and Professor of Music at Western Michigan University, speaking with Cara Lieurance about a packed week of performances culminating in a prestigious national appearance.

The WMU Wind Symphony is set to perform at the American Bandmasters Association convention on March 5 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago's Millennium Park — an invitation Boerma calls both an honor and a thrill.

Before heading to Chicago, the Wind Symphony joins WMU's Concert Band and Symphonic Band for an afternoon of bands this Sunday, February 22, at 2 p.m. in Miller Auditorium. The program spans centuries and styles, from a Peter Mennin Canzona and a Percy Grainger classic to new works by composers Gala Flagello and Dennis Llenás. The concert closes with a Paul Lavender transcription of John Williams' Adventures on Earth from E.T. — a piece Boerma chose specifically to delight the seasoned ABA crowd.

A preview performance takes place Thursday, February 19, at 7 p.m. at Portage Central High School, where the Wind Symphony shares the stage with the school's symphonic band.

In Chicago, a unique ABA tradition means each piece will be guest-conducted by an ABA member, requiring Boerma to literally pass the baton — though he does get to conduct one work himself.

Tickets and details for Sunday's concert are available at wmich.edu/music/events.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
