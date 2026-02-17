WMU Wind Symphony prepares for spotlight at American Bandmasters Association Convention

"Everything converges at once around the School of Music — there's always something going on, always something exciting," says Dr. Scott Boerma, Director of Bands and Professor of Music at Western Michigan University, speaking with Cara Lieurance about a packed week of performances culminating in a prestigious national appearance.

The WMU Wind Symphony is set to perform at the American Bandmasters Association convention on March 5 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago's Millennium Park — an invitation Boerma calls both an honor and a thrill.

Before heading to Chicago, the Wind Symphony joins WMU's Concert Band and Symphonic Band for an afternoon of bands this Sunday, February 22, at 2 p.m. in Miller Auditorium. The program spans centuries and styles, from a Peter Mennin Canzona and a Percy Grainger classic to new works by composers Gala Flagello and Dennis Llenás. The concert closes with a Paul Lavender transcription of John Williams' Adventures on Earth from E.T. — a piece Boerma chose specifically to delight the seasoned ABA crowd.

A preview performance takes place Thursday, February 19, at 7 p.m. at Portage Central High School, where the Wind Symphony shares the stage with the school's symphonic band.

In Chicago, a unique ABA tradition means each piece will be guest-conducted by an ABA member, requiring Boerma to literally pass the baton — though he does get to conduct one work himself.

Tickets and details for Sunday's concert are available at wmich.edu/music/events.

