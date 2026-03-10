Groove for Good brings music and climate action together at Old Dog Tavern

"The world feels heavy right now. It's a time where we need to come together as a community and feel like we're working on positive solutions together," says Jenny Dozema, executive director of Kalamazoo Climate Crisis Coalition.

That vision takes shape on Saturday, March 21, when the Coalition partners with Sounds of the Zoo founder Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert for "Groove for Good," a fundraising concert event at Old Dog Tavern in Kalamazoo running from 5 to 10 p.m.

The evening opens with a community forum at 5 p.m. focused on the nearly completed Kalamazoo County Climate and Justice Action Plan, a three-year effort co-chaired by Dozema and Kalamazoo County Sustainability Manager Taylor Van Winkle. The plan addresses residential housing, natural systems, food and agriculture, and energy infrastructure. Live music follows at 6 p.m., featuring Samuel Nalangira, the Nathan Moore Affair at 7:30 p.m., and DJ Tribewalker closing out the night with a dance party at 8:30 p.m.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Coalition's Climate Ready Homes initiative, which provides energy efficiency upgrades to owner-occupied homes in Kalamazoo zip codes with high environmental justice scores. The program gained urgency after the Coalition lost a $19 million federal EPA Community Change Grant in early 2025.

"We have actually successfully raised enough money to start off on projects providing energy efficiency upgrades for local homes," Dozema says, noting that residential housing accounts for 20 to 25 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Kalamazoo County.

Hudson-Prenkert sees the collaboration as central to Sounds of the Zoo's mission. "This isn't just a concert — it's a platform for change where music and activism are working together," she says.

Admission is a suggested donation. Visit kalamazoocrisis.org to donate in advance or learn more.

