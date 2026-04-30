Yolonda Lavender headlines women's showcase at Bell's

Kalamazoo singer-songwriter Yolonda Lavender brings a deeply personal set to Bell's Eccentric Café on Friday, May 1, headlining a showcase of three women vocalists as part of Bell's 2026 Spring Concert Series. Doors open at 7 p.m., music begins at 8 p.m., and the show is 18-and-older.

Lavender joins Cara Lieurance to discuss how a major health journey has reshaped her artistry. Earlier this year, Lavender underwent a hysterectomy following years of fibroids and endometriosis. She says the twelve weeks of recovery created unexpected space for self-discovery. "This is not a performance," she told the audience at a recent solo set at the KNAC building's Crawlspace Theater. "This is like an offering that I need to do for myself."

During her recuperation, Lavender leaned into sound baths and stillness, eventually realizing that her own voice was doing the same healing work. "I was aware of, like, 'Oh, this actually is like a tool for healing, and like it's helping me to do that right now in this moment,'" she says. That discovery now shapes everything from set-list choices to her approach to percussion — she plans to incorporate instruments like rain sticks from her personal collection into Friday's performance.

The show will also feature Battle Creek-based R&B vocalist Asia Sings and Grand Rapids performer Ja'Leeyna, who Lavender calls a standout she first encountered while judging a Grand Rapids showcase. Lavender takes the stage last, backed by guitarist Jared Norwood, drummer DeJon Allen, and bassist Phil Edmonds.

Her set draws from original material as well as songs that carried her through dark moments — including music by D'Angelo, Maze and the recently late Angie Stone. "I feel led to share some of that music with other people," she says.

Tickets are available through Bell's Eccentric Cafe. Follow Lavender at @YLSoulArtistry on Instagram and Facebook.