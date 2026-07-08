Black Arts Festival marks 40 years with a weekend of music, youth programs, and community pride

Janine Seals, executive director of the Black Arts & Cultural Center (BACC), joins Cara Lieurance to preview the 40th Annual Black Arts Festival and to share her vision for the organization's future.

Seals came to the directorship unexpectedly. Three years ago she stepped in as interim director while serving as board chair, intending to keep things running while the organization searched for permanent leadership. She never left. "It is an honor to sit in the seat that people before me paved the way," she says. "I never in a million years would have thought I'd sit in the seat."

Her approach brings a business lens to the nonprofit: she wants BACC artists to learn to monetize their work, teach their craft, and navigate the professional side of the art world. "We wanna make sure that our artists are seen, heard, and are paid for their work in a manner that they deserve," she says.

The festival's Youth Day kicks off Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at LaCrone Park, with dance groups, a DJ, hands-on art projects, and a free lunch for kids. Saturday's main festival runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bronson Park, opening with gospel music and a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," followed by blues, line dancing, youth performance groups including Unity Dance Group and Trinity Prep, soul artist Yolanda Lavender, and Detroit's Black Lake Band closing the night with a headlining set.

Seals is candid about the challenges facing arts organizations amid shrinking federal and state funding, arguing that arts programs have measurable impact — on school performance, confidence, and career readiness. She points to Face Off Theater Company, which got its start through BACC, as a model of what sustained investment in young artists can produce.

A September fundraising gala and a December Ujima business showcase are also in the works. Community members can learn more and become members at blackartskalamazoo.org.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.