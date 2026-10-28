WMU's "Kinky Boots" puts heart, heels and drag on stage

Western Michigan University Theatre opens Kinky Boots Friday, Oct. 30, in Shaw Theatre, with performances scheduled through Nov 15. Jay Berkow, professor of music theatre and the show's director, and senior Alyssa Hyska, its co-choreographer, join Cara Lieurance for a look behind the scenes.

With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots tells the story of a failing shoe factory in Northern England. The factory is saved when its young heir, Charlie, teams up with London drag performer Lola to make thigh-high stiletto boots strong enough to dance in — and it's based on a true story.

Berkow calls Kinky Boots a surprise hit that lasts because it is playful and engaging and "it has such a beautiful heart and such a beautiful message about inclusion and acceptance and love." He chose it partly because politicians have made drag a boogeyman. "Drag is such a wonderful, entertaining, joyful celebration of humanity and inclusion," he says.

Hyska has acted in WMU's Cats, Sweeney Todd and Titanic in concert. This semester she asked to assist with choreography, and the job grew into co-choreographing the show with Grand Rapids drag artist Gabby Galore. Hyska also brought in her former hip-hop teacher, Bird Clarkson, to coach the cast in waacking and vogue.

"It was very important to me that if we were gonna incorporate these styles of dances that are so rooted in queer culture and ballroom culture in the drag scene that we would not just take those movements and be like, okay, figure it out, do it, but actually kind of dive into the cultural standing behind them," she says.

Berkow praises Chris Reed as Lola and Haakan Packwood as Charlie for building a moving friendship between the two characters. The six Angels each created their own drag persona. Students designed the sets, lights, sound and props, and faculty member Kathryn Wagner designed the costumes. Matt Shabala is the music director. In the finale, the full cast of 22 dances in thigh-high boots on a runway over the orchestra pit.

The second performance falls on Halloween, and audience members are encouraged to dress up. Tickets are available at wmich.edu/theatre or (269) 387-6222.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

