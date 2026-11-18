In the early 1600s, Italy was not a single nation but a patchwork of rival states, whose rulers competed for glory in the arts alongside battles for wealth and territory. At the Mantuan court of the Gonzaga dukes, Claudio Monteverdi worked alongside a Jewish violinist and composer named Salamone Rossi, who signed his work "Hebreo." Early Music Michigan features Rossi's music in a concert on Saturday at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church in downtown Kalamazoo. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, music director Dr. Luke Conklin shared historical and musical context about the program.

About half of the concert's material comes from Rossi's Hashirim Asher Lishlomo, published in 1623. It was the first published liturgical music in Hebrew. The settings are drawn from the Psalms, so many of the texts are familiar in translation.

Rossi published a great deal of music. To Conklin, that means aristocratic amateurs bought and played it, not just court professionals. "It's so easy to look at music history and just see white men," he says. "And I think in reality, just like now, everyone is listening to music, is making music in some way."

Several of the ensemble's singers will also play a consort of Renaissance recorders, copied from instruments made around 1550. "Most people today think of the recorders, the instrument you get in fourth or fifth grade, you learn to play "Hot Cross Buns" and then you leave it," Conklin says. For centuries, though, the recorder was everywhere in Europe. Henry VIII was said to own dozens of them. The school recorder is really the instrument as it was around 1720. The Renaissance version has a wider bore, a smaller range and a big, open sound that blends especially well in a group. Conklin calls these instruments "the native speakers of this music."

Rossi's books of sinfonias and galliards are unusual in letting the number of players vary. Some pieces work as five-part Renaissance counterpoint, with the alto and tenor parts marked optional. Without those parts, two trebles and a bass make an early trio sonata, a form that would dominate chamber music for the next 150 years. "The five-part is really looking backwards on the way music was played for the hundred years before, and the three-part idea is looking forwards on the way music will be played. So it's a great turning point moment," Conklin says.

Tickets are pay-what-you-will at the door or at earlymusicmichigan.org.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

