Witches fly, pyrotechnics flare and two dogs, Jazzy and Poppy, take turns as Toto in The Wizard of Oz, which opens Friday, Nov. 27, on the main stage of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre and runs through Dec. 20.

For director Sandy Davis, all the spectacle serves a story about family, both the one you're born into and the one you find. "I always had in my mind that I wanted this classic story to reflect our community in Kalamazoo. Because it's really about community," Davis tells Cara Lieurance. Cast members Elsa Halifax (Glinda and Aunt Em) and Katey Martinek (the Wicked Witch and Miss Gulch) join her in the studio.

Deborah Browning / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre A scene from “The Wizard of Oz”

That sense of community runs through the company. Halifax's son is one of 17 young Munchkins, and he helps her run lines on their drives to rehearsal. Joby Hertel played the Guard in the Civic's last production two decades ago and now returns as Uncle Henry and the Guard. Sixteen performers are making their Civic debuts, including Western Michigan University student Leiah Seawood as Dorothy.

Davis is a theater teacher directing her first adult production. As a child, she watched the film's once-a-year broadcast from the floor, wrapped in a blanket, and she works nods to it into the stage musical. She also pushes her actors to take risks. Martinek came to auditions with her daughter and decided to try out herself that morning. "And Sandy said, just go big. I'll tell you when you're too big," she recalls.

Much of the magic happens backstage. An outside company spent three days training the fly crew, and the technical director taught Martinek to fly, work with pyrotechnics and melt through a trap door. The stage manager calls a cue script that runs into the thousands. Wig, hair and makeup designer Anastasia Housen turns the ensemble into monkeys, Winkies and Ozians, and Amy Wills turns Martinek green in five minutes. After the witch melts, the whole crew scrambles to wipe makeup off characters who are becoming human again, and they recently gained 10 extra seconds for it. "But the crew is really what is uplifting our show and putting it on to stage quality," Martinek says.

Davis hopes everyone who auditioned will keep coming back. "I have been turned down for way more roles than I've received," she says.

Opening night is nearly sold out. The holiday cheer extends into the lobby, where there's a tree decorated to look like a tornado, themed food and drinks, and caroling. An ASL-interpreted performance is Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at kazoocivic.com or 269-343-1313.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.