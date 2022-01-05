© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK News

Kalamazoo County Commission deadlocks on leadership vote

WMUK | By John McNeill
Published January 5, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST
county_1-4-22.png
John McNeill
/
WMUK

Kalamazoo County Commissioners will have to try again in two weeks to elect leadership for the year. Tuesday night the county board deadlocked on who should serve as chair and vice chair for 2022. The failure to elect leaders came a day after interim Kalamazoo County Administrator Lisa Henthorn announced she is leaving at the end of the month. The board was expected to discuss Tuesday night what they are going to do when Henthorn leaves.

Democrat Mike Quinn apparently cut a deal with the four Republicans on the board to unseat incumbent Chair Tracy Hall, resulting in a series of tie votes.

Commissioner Veronica McKissack did not attend the meeting because she says she was exposed to Covid. McKissack would have been the tie breaking vote.

Tags

WMUK NewsKalamazoo CountyKalamazoo County Commission
Related Content