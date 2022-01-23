-
Kalamazoo County Commissioners will have to try again in two weeks to elect leadership for the year. Tuesday night the county board deadlocked on who…
A plan to transfer ownership of Kalamazoo's Bronson Park from the County to the City is in limbo - again. County commissioners decided not to move ahead…
An important piece has fallen into place for Stryker Corporation’s planned expansion in Portage. On Tuesday the Kalamazoo County Commission agreed to a…
There will be at least three new members on the Kalamazoo County Commission after the November election. Two years ago six incumbents decided not to run…
Kalamazoo County commissioner Julie Rogers says she’ll run for a third term on the board. Rogers represents Alamo Township and parts of Oshtemo and…
Kalamazoo County Commissioner John Taylor will continue to chair the Commission in 2016. Board members unanimously reelected Taylor, a Democrat, to the…
Voters in Kalamazoo County will decide whether to approve a property tax proposal on Tuesday. It would raise money over six years to help homeless…
Kalamazoo County has adopted a budget for 2016. The Board of Commissioners voted 9-2 to approve the $87 million-and-change appropriation for next…
It’ll be a while longer before Kalamazoo County hires a new county administrator. On Tuesday the commission announced that Jeffrey Davis of McLean,…
Surprise and relief: several Kalamazoo County commissioners expressed those feelings Tuesday night after the commission unanimously approved changes to…