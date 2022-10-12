Kalamazoo has a new way to work out

The court is designed to give people a full workout using their body weight as resistance.

Public safety officer Joseph Daly was one of the first people to give the new facilities a go.

“It was a very good workout. It’s bodyweight. So you can make the workouts as challenging or as easy as you need, depending on your experience level. So mostly bodyweight movements. So just take it at your own pace,” he said.

PSO Jake Nieboer tried the equipment as well.

“It's some pretty nice equipment seems sturdy and weatherproof. But it's got a lot of different options for working out for beginners and advanced.”

A $50,000 grant to the city helped to pay for the court.