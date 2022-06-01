Jodi Miesen
The Disability Network of Southwest Michigan hosted the “Access for All Celebration” at the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market.
Many parents send their kids to camp during the summer. It’s a rite of passage. But at one camp in Kalamazoo, the experience is about more than just being in the great outdoors. It’s about escaping gun violence.
People experiencing mental health crises will have a new option for care next year. A facility offering immediate mental health care services is expected to open in downtown Kalamazoo in 2023.
In Bronson Park and across Western Michigan University's campus, people shared their responses to the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overruled Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.
The Kalamazoo Boxing Academy is also the subject of a special exhibit at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum