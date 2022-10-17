© 2022 WMUK
WMUK News

Here's one way to help declining wildlife species

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published October 17, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT
The Kalamazoo Nature Center's Ryan Koziatek holds the autumn olive he just cut down in his yard. He's wearing a grey baseball and blue jacket as he points out the distinctive red berries on the branches. He recommends using a book's like Newcomb's Wildflower Guide to help you identify invasive plants.
1 of 3  — Autumn Olive
The Kalamazoo Nature Center's Ryan Koziatek says you can help local wildlife by removing invasive species in your own yard. He's just cut down an invasive autumn olive.
Leona Larson
A close up of an autumn olive berry which is bright red and has gold flecks on it. The underside of the leaves have are silver in color. The autumn olive berry is an invasive species.
2 of 3  — Autumn Olive berry
Ryan Koziatek says the autumn olive is an example of an invasive species that was intentionally introduced in the 1980s, to help birds. That strategy backfired. You'll recognize autumn olive by its bright red berries with gold flecks. The underside of the leaf has a silver tone.
Leona Larson
A close up of tree of heaven bark. It has distinctive white lines that run up and down the trunk.
3 of 3  — Tree of heaven bark
Ryan Koziatek of the Kalamazoo Nature Center says one way you can identify tree of heaven on your property by it's distinctive bark with the white lines running vertically on the trunk.
Leona Larson

A new study found global wildlife declined by more than two-thirds between 1970 and 2018. The report says people need to act to reverse the trend.

A new study from the WWF, the former World Wildlife Fund, and the Zoological Society of London released last week found monitored wildlife populations across the globe have plunged an average of 69 percent in just under 50 years. According to the 2022 Living Planet Report, the decline in North America isn’t as steep, but at 20 percent it’s still a serious problem people must address.

What can individuals do to reverse the trend?

Ryan Koziatek is the stewardship director at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. On Thursday, he was cutting down invasive autumn olive and tree of heaven on his own property. Removing invasive species and adding native plants like oak trees, a host plant for hundreds of animal species, is something he said anyone with a yard can do to help local wildlife thrive. And Koziatek said, you can help without getting overwhelmed.

“Letting some of your lawn go and encouraging natives in those spaces,” Koziatek said. “You don't want to bite off too much and, you know, take on too much that actually might stress you out. Because the whole point of becoming involved in backyard habitats and stuff like that is finding a lot of enjoyment.”

No project is too small, according to Koziatek.

“Overall, my backyard, small impact. The more we have this conversation, the more people do it, bigger impact.”

He said a good place to start is to learn to distinguish native plants from non-native and invasive plants. Koziatek recommended joining a local nature or sustainability group and investing in a wildflower book with photos.

“I never would consider myself one to have carried a wildflower book with me, but now I don't really leave home without it,” he said.

