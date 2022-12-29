KPS fires its chief financial officer

After a two-hour closed session Wednesday evening, Kalamazoo Public Schools trustees voted unanimously to terminate Chief Financial Officer Jim English. They said he violated the district’s spending policies.

Interim Superintendent Cindy Green recommended the action.

In a statement, the district said English took several actions “without Board authorization or knowledge,” including paying more than $91,000 to an “outside organization,” outsourcing an administrative position and entering into a contract for services without a written agreement.

The trustees said English had engaged “in a pattern of behavior that was inconsistent with good and established business practices.” The statement says they acted after receiving a report from Green on English’s conduct.

Laura Kayser, a former KPS finance director who retired in October has been appointed KPS’ chief financial officer. She will assume the post on January 2nd.

The decision comes just weeks after then-superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned, after just two and a half years on the job.